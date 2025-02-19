Dallas weather: Record-low temps, below-freezing wind chills, snowflakes fall across DFW

The Brief Temperatures in North Texas are expected to drop below the previous Feb. 19 record. Strong north winds are bringing dangerous wind chills, pushing below zero. A few snowflakes have been spotted across parts of the Metroplex, adding to the winter weather impact. Temps will stay below freezing through Friday, with a brief—and slight—warm up this weekend.



A few snowflakes are flying across North Texas this morning as wind chills drop below zero.

It’s important to layer up and keep faucets dripping through Friday, as temperatures likely won’t climb above freezing until then.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for North Texas from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Thursday. Wind chills are expected to push temperatures at or below zero.

Wednesday Forecast: Below Zero Wind Chills

Today’s weather will have a little bit of everything… in a Minnesota winter.

Light snowflakes have been spotted in parts of the Metroplex, including Stephenville and Cedar Hill. Temperatures remain in the teens, with 30 mph winds driving wind chills to zero and below.

Snow in Sherman, Texas on Feb. 19, 2025.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, but the sun could break through in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will only reach the 20s, with wind chills staying in the teens.

Overnight, temperatures will once again drop into the teens. More lake-effect snowflakes are possible on the south side of the Metroplex later today.

Record-Low Temperature for Feb. 19

The record low for this date is 19 degrees, set in 1939. That record is expected to be broken today.

Live Radar

Thursday Forecast: Temps Stay Below Freezing

Thursday will be mostly sunny, but north winds will keep conditions bitterly cold.

Some areas of the Metroplex may briefly rise above freezing, but most will remain below freezing throughout the day. Northern areas will not warm above 32 degrees at all.

Overnight lows will drop back into the teens under cloudy skies.

7-Day Forecast

Saturday: Chilly, with a chance of freezing rain, especially south of the Metroplex.

Sunday: Morning temperatures rebound into the low 60s as a warming trend begins.

Monday & Tuesday: Mild and dry, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Extreme Cold Warning

An Extreme Cold Warning is issued when temperatures or wind chills reach dangerously low levels for an extended period.

If you are in an area under this warning:

Avoid going outside if possible.

If you must go out, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.

Let someone know your whereabouts before heading outdoors.

Winter weather in Downtown Dallas on Feb. 19, 2025.

Several shelters have opened up across North Texas to provide warmth to those without a safe place to stay.

The Austin Street Center opened a second shelter at Fair Park's Grand Place Building this week. That location can accommodate 900 people.

Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth has also expanded its normal 725-person capacity to 900.

"The focus is to get people inside. We really encourage people to get off the streets and come into the shelter. When it gets this cold it really is life angering and it gets severe. So, we are open and want as many people to come in and seek shelter," said Toby Owen with the Presbyterian Night Shelter.

The Salvation Army of North Texas also opened six of its overnight warming shelters across three counties. Those shelters will provide warm food and drinks, comprehensive care, and cleanup kits.

For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.

School Closures DFW

Most public school districts opted to follow normal schedules today, despite freezing temperatures.

Flight Cancelations

DFW Airport:

Total delays for Wednesday: 36

Total cancelations for Wednesday: 60

Dallas Love Field Airport:

Total delays for Wednesday: 4

Total cancelations for Wednesday: 5

DFW Power Outages

Collin: 722

Dallas: 1252

Ellis: 708

Grayson: 2152

Hill: 2

Hunt: 75

Johnson: 397

Limestone: 1

Palo Pinto: 1

Parker: 1300

Tarrant: 3857

Wise: 946

Road Conditions

Our FOX 4 team is closely monitoring road conditions across the Metroplex.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, most roads are safe to drive on, according to traffic cameras, viewer reports, and the FOX 4 Drive Cam.

