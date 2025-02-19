School Closings: Some North Texas districts delay start of class Wednesday

The Brief Dangerous cold has moved into North Texas with wind chills near zero on Wednesday morning. Some area schools have opted to delay the start of classes. Others are continuing the school day as planned.



Most public school districts opted to follow normal schedules today, despite freezing temperatures and snow.

Some North Texas school districts are delaying the start of their day on Wednesday because of dangerously cold temperatures as wind chills reach below 0.

Several outdoor events have been canceled or moved because of the cold.

Fort Worth ISD

FWISD announced all schools will be operating on a regular schedule on Wednesday.

"After consulting with the National Weather Service and monitoring precipitation, we are proceeding with regular hours for both schools and offices tomorrow," the district said in a press release. "However, families should prepare for cold morning temperatures. To ensure students remain comfortable throughout the day, we encourage parents and guardians to have their children dress in warm layers."

Dallas ISD

It took Dallas until well into Tuesday night before announced that it would also hold classes on a regular schedule Wednesday.

Buses will run on their normal schedule as well.

The district encouraged all students to bundle up with lots of layers.

Arlington ISD

AISD said it is closely monitoring the cold conditions and that, at this time, all schools are operating on a normal schedule.

Carroll ISD

Carroll ISD said they are monitoring the freezing weather conditions this week, but classes will continue during their normal schedules.

"Please be aware there may be slight delays in our bus routes as we prioritize safety on the roads," the district said in a post on X.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD announced its schools will open Wednesday at regular times.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD said their schools and offices will remain open, but the district encourages families to put safety first.

"Ultimately, parents are the key decision-makers regarding their child's attendance. We encourage families to choose what works best for their situation," the district said in a post on X.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

GCISD said they will continue to monitor the weather, but the district plans to be open for normal school hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Lewisville ISD

All LISD schools and offices will stay open with normal schedules and times, according to a statement made by the district.

Plano ISD

PISD schools and facilities will be open on Wednesday.

The school advised students to "dress in warm layers, like fleece, for better insulation," according to a post made on X. "If possible, drive students to school instead of walking or biking."

Richardson ISD

RISD schools will be open on Wednesday.

The district is advising families to "leave a few minutes early and drive slowly and safely," according to a statement made by the district.