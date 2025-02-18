Dallas weather: Road conditions across North Texas

The Brief Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing on Tuesday evening. Some slick spots could appear with freezing drizzle expected. TxDOT crews will work around the clock to monitor dangerous areas on the roads.



Temperatures across North Texas will fall below freezing on Tuesday and many of us will remain below the freezing point until Friday.

TxDOT crews are in 24/7 operations to monitor overpasses, bridges and other road spots that could become icy due to the cold.

Cold Weather Preps

What we know:

Crews have pre-treated roads with brine since Friday and are now beginning their around the clock shifts.

TxDOT says crews will be staged in different areas to respond to any problem areas.

Officials are urging people to stay off of the roads if possible.

If you have to be on the roads, make sure you have a full tank of gas and drive slowly.

Fort Worth firefighters are stocking up with extra blankets and flares, which they can use to block off roadways or defrost frozen fire hydrants.

Emergency centers are also in overflow mode, and some have even extended their hours.

What we don't know:

We don't know how much the weather will impact your travel.

The freezing drizzle is only expected to impact drivers for a short period of time.

There may be icy spots by Wednesday morning, but they aren't expected to be widespread.

What they're saying:

"It's going to be cold out there. We don't know what is on the road yet. And so we're really asking people to drive safely, slow down. I know that is hard for Texas drivers, but we need you to get off the gas pedal a little bit, drive for the conditions and know before you go. So this is where you can really check DriveTexas.org. We'll have our reports up there so you can see if there's any icy different conditions. But it does change pretty quickly," said Madison Schein with TxDOT Dallas.