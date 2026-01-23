LIVE: Dallas weather: DFW Airport leads nation in flight cancellations ahead of major winter storm
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is leading the nation in flight disruptions Friday as North Texas braces for snow, ice and record-breaking cold. A Winter Storm Warning and Extreme Cold Warning are currently in effect, forcing airlines to proactively slash their weekend schedules.
More than 1000 flights canceled in and out of Dallas
According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, North Texas airports are seeing the highest volume of cancellations in the country by a significant margin. As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field combined.
American Airlines, which uses DFW as its primary hub, has been the most heavily impacted. The airline has already canceled more than 800 flights through Saturday. Southwest Airlines, headquartered at Love Field, has canceled over 130 flights as the storm moves into the region.
DFW Airport flight cancellations
- DFW International Airport: 1,036 total cancellations (combined for Friday/Saturday)
- Dallas Love Field: 140+ total cancellations
- Delays: Hundreds of additional flights are experiencing delays as de-icing operations begin.
Airlines including American, Southwest, Delta, and United have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook their flights without change fees. Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Check Your Flight Status
Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website.
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- Houston Hobby (HOU)
- San Antonio International (SAT)
- El Paso International (ELP)
- Amarillo (AMA)
- Midland International (MAF)
- McAllen International
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)
What happens if my flight is canceled?
Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.
In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.
Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?
Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.
Weather is outside airline control.
Dallas weather forecast
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for North and Central Texas, effective from 6 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. An Extreme Cold Warning will follow, lasting from Saturday evening through Monday morning.
FOX 4 forecasters warn that light rain on Friday will transition to a dangerous mix of freezing rain and sleet after sunset. High temperatures are not expected to climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning any ice or snow on runways and taxiways could persist for several days. A full changeover to snow is expected across parts of North Texas late Saturday before the system exits Sunday morning.
