Dallas wants Confederate monument near downtown convention center removed

The city of Dallas wants a Confederate monument near the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center removed immediately.

The Dallas Landmark Commission voted to remove the monument in the Pioneer Park Cemetery last year but a lawsuit put that on hold.

A local resident sued, arguing the removal of the Confederate monument violates an amendment to the U.S. Constitution and a Texas code that protects historic sites.

Dallas is now asking the Texas Supreme Court and State Court of Appeals for permission to remove the monument before a planned protest on Saturday.

The city attorney said there are no plans to demolish the monument, just remove it from its current place.

