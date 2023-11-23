92-year-old among those who took part in Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Among the thousands of runners at the Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot was a participant who joined the race for only her second time.

But, at 92 years old, she and her family made the most of it.

"It’s just a fun thing, and to be happy, have fun. Everybody out here is in a good mood," Marilyn Perdew said.

It’s Perdew’s second straight year tackling the course, which started more than 50 years ago at White Rock Lake, but now starts and finishes at Dallas City Hall Plaza.

Related article

She calls it an ideal way to begin the holiday with her daughter, Jennifer Dominguez, and her 23-year-old granddaughter, runner Sydney Dominguez.

"Family has always been special. We always find things to do together. Christmas is coming, it’s a nice day, positive," Perdew said.

"It’s really special for Thanksgiving to have three generations out. Of course proud of my mom at 92 to be out here at all, walking the 5K, and then my daughter training for the marathon. It’s something we need to share together," Pardew’s daughter said.

Perdew, a retired social worker, moved from Florida to North Texas three years ago to be closer to her family.

Another son who inspired their Turkey Trot participation could not attend this year.

The family’s gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day, like their steps, could stretch for miles.

"For life. Others. People that care. And just good times," Perdew said.

"Family, friends, and our good health," Pardew’s daughter added.