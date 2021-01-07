Dallas to open mega COVID-19 vaccine site at Fair Park

article

Dallas County is getting ready to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine on a large scale.

The vaccines will be available at Fair Park beginning on Monday to frontline workers, senior citizens and people with high-risk medical conditions – the so-called groups 1A and 1B.

But, everyone must have an appointment. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Those interested in getting on the list need to register online using the Dallas County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration form.

The number of appointments, of course, will depend on how many vaccine doses the county receives from the state each day.

Judge Clay Jenkins has asked the state for 2,000 shots per day but that’s not guaranteed.

Advertisement

The county will also begin offering vaccines by appointment only at its current COVID-19 test sites – the Ellis Davis Field House and on the Eastfield College Campus in Mesquite.

RELATED: What's the best way for North Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those sites will be primarily for registered Parkland hospital patients and are expected to receive roughly 500 shots per day.

When asked about the selection process for appointments, Jenkins explained "the computer is looking at who's most likely to be hospitalized if I get sick, calling in that large group first."

As of Tuesday night, more than 71,000 people were registered in Dallas County.

Jenkins advised people to also talk to their doctors about vaccine availability.

Pharmacy chains like CVS are already administering shots at nursing homes through a federal program. They said they are ready to roll out to the public but need state go-ahead.