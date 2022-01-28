Dallas to delay enforcement of 2 a.m. closing time for sexually oriented businesses

The city of Dallas agreed to hold off on citing places like strip clubs and adult video stores caught violating new hours of operation ordinance for another two weeks.

An association of club owners sued the city over its decision to force certain businesses to close after 2 a.m. like other night spots.

The owners argue the data the city used to make the decision is not complete and fails to compare strip clubs to other late night businesses.

The ordinance was suggested by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia as a way to cut down on crime.

Similar restrictions in other cities have survived legal challenges.

