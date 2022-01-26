Strip club supporters protest Dallas’ plan to close sexually oriented businesses at 2 a.m.

article

People protested outside Dallas City Hall Wednesday because of a proposal to limit the hours of sexually oriented businesses.

Those who gathered are angry over the city’s plan to have those businesses, including strip clubs, close at 2 a.m. and reopen no earlier than 6 a.m.

Proponents of the proposal say it would reduce crimes that occur during those overnight hours.

The protestors argue it would negatively impact employees’ income and believe it could lead to job cuts.

People on both sides of the issue spoke during a city council meeting.

Council members went into executive session and are expected to vote on the plan afterward.

Plano and San Antonio are among the Texas cities that already require 2 a.m. closures for sexually oriented businesses.