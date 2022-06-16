Juvenile pulled trigger of gun he thought was empty, killing teen, Dallas police say

article

Dallas police said a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon after another juvenile pulled the trigger of a gun he thought was empty.

The shooting happened just after 2:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Kiest Ridge Drive.

Responding officers found Isaac Rodriguez had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead.

Another juvenile at the scene told police Rodriguez shot himself, but investigators found that the other juvenile pulled the trigger of a gun he thought was empty, but it had at least one bullet inside and it struck Rodriguez.

No further details were released by police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or email at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.