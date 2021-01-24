Dallas, Tarrant counties both surpassed 2,000 deaths from COVID-19

article

Dallas and Tarrant counties both reached a grim milestone this weekend.

Each county now has more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The more than 4,000 deaths in North Texas’ two biggest counties are only a part of the nearly 34,000 deaths in Texas.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of COVID-19 spread, according to health officials.

This past week was the deadliest in Dallas County, with 138 deaths.

John Beckwith is the owner of Golden Gate Funeral Home, and owns funeral homes in both counties.

Beckwith said, last year, they did 300 coronavirus related funerals, and so far this year, they are doing about six funerals a week.

"COVID has hit home. I've buried a family member, a close family member, as well as an employee who passed from COVID, so it is very personal," he explained. "We have had double services, where a mother and father both has passed away, and I have buried three sisters within three months apart, so this disease is very contagious."

Models show hospital patients and cases appear to be plateauing, but deaths are a lagging indicator, so there is no word on when we will see the number of deaths reduce.