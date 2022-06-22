Dallas skyline could soon include 2 new skyscrapers

article

The Dallas skyline could see some big changes as the city council considers whether to approve the construction of two new skyscrapers.

One would be built just north of Downtown Dallas near the Perot Museum. It could become the tallest building in Dallas at 80 stories tall.

The North End project would be a mixed-use development on Field Street just north of the Woodall Rodgers Freeway. It would have office, residential, retail and hotel space. It would also have a large central park area.

The city council will vote on zoning changes for the project Wednesday, in addition to economic incentives for Goldman Sachs to move a large number of employees to the offices there.

The development would be completed by the end of 2028.

The second skyscraper would be on the south side of downtown behind Dallas City Hall.

It would be a 38-story building that would be the first part of another mixed-use development known as Newpark Dallas. It would also have office, retail and residential space, as well as a hotel.

The council will vote on economic incentives including $4.1 million in grants and millions more in tax increment financing for One Newpark.

If approved, the first part of the project would be completed by the end of 2027.