Dallas sisters bought tickets to Taylor Swift concert canceled over ISIS-inspired terror plot

Authorities in Austria say two teenagers planned to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in hopes of killing as many people as possible.

Fans from all over the world, including from North Texas, were in Vienna for three planned Eras Tour concerts. Those shows were canceled.

We're now learning details of the foiled terror plot inspired by ISIS.

The two sisters purchased the tickets last summer and then planned their European vacation. But they found out the concerts were canceled via social media just hours before they were set to check into their Vienna hotel.

Meg McLaughlin of Dallas and her sister, Molly, touched down in Austria on Wednesday to see their favorite artist.

But Thursday, the two tuned in to a press conference held by the Austrian government.

Officials released a chilling photo of one of the suspects arrested Wednesday in connection to the foiled terror plot to attack concertgoers.

News of the failed plot caused the cancelation of all three of Swift’s sold-out shows in Vienna.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old suspects in custody appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State Group and Al-Qaida, according to investigators.

"I know we have the right to be upset. Also, it is great they prevented, especially now that more has come out, they prevented something bad from happening," McLaughlin said.

Thursday, officials revealed the 19-year-old suspect confessed he "wanted to kill as many people as possible outside the venue" using knives or explosive devices.

During a search of the home where he lived with his parents, authorities found machetes, knives, explosives, timers and chemicals to make explosives.

Investigators say the 19-year-old Austrian swore an oath of allegiance to ISIS.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old — believed to be an accomplice — was employed a few days ago by a company providing services at the venue. He was arrested at the venue.

A third teenager was questioned about the alleged attack, but authorities do not believe he was directly involved.

"We tried for anything we possibly could," McLaughlin said. "Vienna was literally the only one we could get our hands on. "

The two sisters say the tickets they waited for a year to finally use are now set to be refunded. But they still plan to stay in Vienna for the weekend with thousands of other fans.

"It felt like everything unfolded so, so fast," McLaughlin said. "It’s just like whoa, I didn’t see that coming almost. I never thought the two would be in the same news story like that."

Swift is set to finish her European leg of her Eras Tour next weekend in London. Those shows will go on as planned, according to the London mayor.