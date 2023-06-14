Expand / Collapse search

Dallas could determine the fate of short-term rentals in the city today

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

Dallas short-term rental vote expected today

Dallas City Council is set to vote on where short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, will be allowed in the city.

DALLAS - Dallas City Council is set to vote Wednesday to decide the future of short-term rentals in the city.

The council is set to vote on where short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, will be allowed in the city.

The issue has led to packed city council meetings with heated debate.

Attorney breaks down Dallas short-term rentals fight

Dallas City Council is set to vote on where short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, will be allowed in the city on Wednesday.

Supporters of short-term rentals say that property owners should have the right to do what they want their property and that they are an important stream of income.

On the other hand, those against them are concerned about the quality of life in Dallas neighborhoods and many consider them a public safety issue.

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting at Dallas short-term rental leaves neighbors terrified

For six months, Dallas City Council has been considering a recommendation to define short term rentals as "lodging." Doing so would effectively ban STRs in residential neighborhoods, but city officials are concerned it could be difficult to enforce.

Other cities like Arlington and Plano have recently implanted restrictions on the rentals.

Today, the council will also consider a recommendation from city staff that would allow short term rentals everywhere in the city, with certain regulations.

Related

New recommendation for Dallas short-term rentals goes against zoning experts
article

New recommendation for Dallas short-term rentals goes against zoning experts

After four years of debate about where short-term rentals like Airbnbs and Vrbos should be allowed in Dallas, city council members are set to cast the deciding vote Wednesday. But just days before the key vote, city staff issued a new recommendation that goes against the city's zoning experts.

Some are upset that the new, less restrictive STR policy was introduced at the last minute and that there hasn't been enough time to consider the implications for homeowners.

The City Council meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.