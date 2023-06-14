Dallas could determine the fate of short-term rentals in the city today

Dallas City Council is set to vote Wednesday to decide the future of short-term rentals in the city.

The council is set to vote on where short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, will be allowed in the city.

The issue has led to packed city council meetings with heated debate.

Supporters of short-term rentals say that property owners should have the right to do what they want their property and that they are an important stream of income.

On the other hand, those against them are concerned about the quality of life in Dallas neighborhoods and many consider them a public safety issue.

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting at Dallas short-term rental leaves neighbors terrified

For six months, Dallas City Council has been considering a recommendation to define short term rentals as "lodging." Doing so would effectively ban STRs in residential neighborhoods, but city officials are concerned it could be difficult to enforce.

Other cities like Arlington and Plano have recently implanted restrictions on the rentals.

Today, the council will also consider a recommendation from city staff that would allow short term rentals everywhere in the city, with certain regulations.

Related article

Some are upset that the new, less restrictive STR policy was introduced at the last minute and that there hasn't been enough time to consider the implications for homeowners.

The City Council meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.