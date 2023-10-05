Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of tying victims in Dallas home arrested in New Mexico

By
Published 
Red Bird
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooting victims found tied up in Dallas home

Dallas police are looking for a violent robber who tied up three people inside a home and shot two of them.  One man died from his injuries.

DALLAS - A woman was arrested for a deadly shooting involving three people who were tied up in a Dallas home.

Police took 28-year-old Kayla Griffin into custody on Tuesday in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

Kayla Griffin

Records show she was pulled over and arrested after officers found her driving with an open container and no driver’s license. 

She’s expected to be charged with capital murder for 30-year-old Deleon Williams’s death over the weekend.

Police found Williams and another man tied up in a home in the Red Bird neighborhood after a woman escaped from the home and screamed for help.

Related

Shooting victims found tied up in Dallas home
article

Shooting victims found tied up in Dallas home

Dallas police are looking for a violent robber who tied up three people inside a home and shot two of them.  One man died from his injuries.

A neighbor called 911 and sat with the woman until police and paramedics arrived. She had been shot and was bleeding from her head.

Before being taken to the hospital in critical condition, the woman was able to lead police to the home where the two men were still tied up.

Williams was already dead from a gunshot wound by the time officers arrived. The second was not injured.

Investigators believe the victims were robbed.

Featured

Victim of 'sadistic torture' in Wylie trailer speaks for the 1st time about what she went through
article

Victim of 'sadistic torture' in Wylie trailer speaks for the 1st time about what she went through

For the first time publicly, Simone Valdez-Junkin is talking about her grooming, torture, and abuse at the hands of Alicia Calderon.

They said it was not random. The victims all knew Griffin.

Police haven’t yet released details about what she allegedly stole or what led up to the shootings.

Griffin is still being held in New Mexico and will be transferred back to Texas soon.