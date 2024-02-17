1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Dallas Friday night.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., in the 2400 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.
Responding officers found two teens who had been shot. One was found in a breezeway, and the other was found in an apartment.
Both were taken to a hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The other victim was treated and released.
Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.
No details were released about a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or email yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.