Expand / Collapse search

1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in Dallas shooting

By
Published 
South Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Dallas Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., in the 2400 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.

Responding officers found two teens who had been shot. One was found in a breezeway, and the other was found in an apartment.

Both were taken to a hospital, where one was later pronounced dead. The other victim was treated and released.

Featured

Teens responsible for more violent crime in Dallas, FBI says
article

Teens responsible for more violent crime in Dallas, FBI says

The director of the FBI said Dallas has taken impressive steps toward reducing violent crime. But there's another troubling trend emerging. More juveniles are committing serious violent crimes.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

No details were released about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or email yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.