Teens responsible for more violent crime in Dallas, FBI says

The director of the FBI said Dallas has taken impressive steps toward reducing violent crime.

Christopher Wray visited with local law enforcement leaders in Dallas on Thursday.

He applauded joint federal and local operations that have targeted things like gang operations in Dallas County.

Wray also singled out Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia’s plan to reduce violent crime as a positive one.

But the FBI said there are also troubling trends that police in North Texas and across the United States need to tackle.

"We’ve seen a reduction in overall violent crime in this area, but at the same time we’re noticing a troubling increase in juvenile offenders," he said. "Whether it’s carjackings, armed robberies, or even worse violence, juveniles committing serious violent crimes are a challenge that everybody in law enforcement faces these days."

Director Wray said the Dallas area has seen an increase in recent years in cases involving juveniles inspired by foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS.

The FBI said those investigations remain a high priority.