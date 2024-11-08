Man who killed Dallas police officer is suspect in shooting earlier that day, police say

The Brief Dallas police say Corey Cobb-Bey is a suspect in a shooting that occurred on the same day that Officer Darron Burks was killed. Cobb-Bey shot and killed Burks while he sat in his police cruiser on August 29. Police say forensic evidence connects a shooting at Kiest Park to Burks' shooting.



The man who ambushed and killed Dallas police officer Darron Burks is now considered the sole suspect in another shooting earlier that day.

Corey Cobb-Bey was killed by police after shooting and killing Officer Burks while he sat in his cruiser at the For Oak Cliff community center on August 29.

Corey Cobb

Dallas Police now say Cobb-Bey is connected to another shooting that same day.

One person was shot at Kiest Park in the 3000 block of South Hampton Road in Central Oak Cliff.

According to police, forensic testing connected the shooting to the murder of Burks.

Cobb-Bey is considered to be the only suspect in the Kiest Park shooting, and the case is now closed, according to a Dallas Police spokesperson.

The shootings occurred about 5 miles apart.

Officer Darron Burks Shooting

Around 10:02 p.m., police say Corey Cobb-Bey parked in the For Oak Cliff Community Center parking lot on Ledbetter Road near Marsalis Avenue. Shortly after, Officer Burks pulled into the parking lot as well.

While recording on his phone, Cobb-Bey approached Burks and talked to him through the window.

He then pulled out a handgun and shot Burks while he sat in his vehicle, according to police.

Darron Burks

Cobb-Bey then shot two responding officers, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer and Senior Corporal Karissa David.

Farmer was hit in the leg. David was shot in the face.

As more backup arrived, Cobb-Bey drove off, and a chase ensued.

TxDOT cameras captured the police chase as it moved along Loop 12, headed north alongside the west side of Dallas, eventually making its way onto I-35E.

The chase came to an end in Lewisville on the expressway just north of Highway 121 when Cobb-Bey got out of his car with a shotgun in hand.

Police say Cobb-Bey approached the officer and pointed his gun at them. Several officers then opened fire, hitting Cobb-Bey several times.

Cobb-Bey died at the scene. No officers there were injured.