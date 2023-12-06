Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old girl shot by teen in Dallas, police say

Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Ancestry Court, across the street from Spruce High School, at about 12:40 p.m.

When the police arrived, they found a teenager had shot the 15-year-old in the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital to treat her injuries. She is expected to recover.

Dallas ISD confirmed that the 15-year-old was a student at Spruce High.

Neither the district nor Dallas police would say if the shooter was also a student.