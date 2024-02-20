Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a driver in South Dallas.

The driver was shot around 1:30 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and the SM Wright Freeway.

The driver then crashed into an empty house.

First responders say the victim was already dead from the gunshot wound by the time they arrived.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Faneal Tesfit.

There's no information about the shooter or why the victim may have been shot.