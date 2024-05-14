Dallas police to use AI facial recognition technology to help catch criminals

article

Dallas Police are moving forward with using AI technology for facial recognition.

Investigators would be able to use the technology from Clearview AI to identify people in images or video footage.

DPD gave a presentation on the tech during Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting.

The technology uses AI to scrape through millions of images posted publicly online to find a match.

The results would then be peer-reviewed to avoid misidentifying someone.

The department says they plan to use the technology to generate leads.

"I can tell you that it will be a game changer for our hardworking detectives to have this technology," said Chief Garcia.

DPD says one of its agencies used the technology in a child pornography creation case.

Detectives had worked on the case over a period of four to five months. They put a photo of the suspect into the technology and got leads within two minutes.

"The photo that came back was actually a photo of two individuals who were at a conference," said Major Stephen Williams. "Then in the background was the individual who was actually working at an event for a corporation."

After more follow up and analysis, investigators were able to positively identify the person.

Police say they are now serving a 30-year sentence for child pornography creation.

DPD says the technology will not be used to identify people on live video feeds or live-streamed event.

"This is not a license platereader for humans. We have to have a criminal offense before we start doing things," said Major Williams.

Investigators call it a "piece of the puzzle."

Many other agencies across the country already use the technology, including both Arlington and Fort Worth.

DPD says funding for the program has been secured through grants.

Dallas police will give an update on the program to Dallas City Council in six months.