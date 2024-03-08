Dallas shooting: Four charged with capital murder in 18-year-old's death

A fourth person has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Dallas.

On Jan. 25, Joshua Porter was found with a gunshot wound inside his car on W. Wheatland Road in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police announced 19-year-old Chaz Booth was charged with capital murder on Thursday, March 7.

Ashton Thomas, 19, Nauledge Jennings, 18, and Kendrick Jennings, 20, had previously been charged with capital murder.

Police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if anyone else is expected to be charged.