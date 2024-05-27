Dallas shooting: Woman killed, infant injured in early morning shooting

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman who was in a vehicle with an infant.

Officers found an SUV riddled with bullets around 4 a.m., near I-30 and Carroll Avenue, just east of Downtown Dallas.

The woman had been shot several times and died at the hospital.

The baby inside the vehicle was hit by shattered glass, but was not shot.

It's not clear how badly the child was hurt.

Police think the victim knew the person who killed her.

They have not released a description of the shooter.

