Dallas Sheriff's Office partners with non-profit to help those in need

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is partnering with a non-profit to help deputies provide basic essentials to people in need.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies answer 20,000 calls a year.

In cases where crime victims need immediate relocation or basic resources, deputies will now be able to connect with Trusted World.

The charity provides kits of clothing, food, and personal care items on demand.

The new partnership with Dallas County starts December 1.