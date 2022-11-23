Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered.
They have not even said if the person was a man or a woman.
No further details have been released at this time.