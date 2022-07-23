Dallas man charged with robbing 5 banks earlier this year

article

A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with being a serial bank robber.

Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.

The banks were robbed earlier this year, between May 25 and June 27.

Investigators said Disch was identified from surveillance video, witness accounts, and other evidence that put him at the crime scenes.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.