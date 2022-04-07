VIDEO: Tornado threatens firefighters battling wooden pallet fire

Newly released video shows firefighters in Johnson County being told to brace for a tornado as they fought a large fire.

"All units on the fire ground, all units on the fire ground, we have a tornado between Lilly and Alvarado with large debris signature. All units on the fire ground, please take shelter immediately," a dispatcher says in the video.

More than a dozen departments were at the scene of a fire at a wooden pallet plant near Venus Monday night.

They had to take shelter in their trucks as the tornado hit nearby.

Thankfully, none of the firefighters were hurt.

It appears lightning started the fire and the flames spread when propane tanks exploded.

Nearby homes were evacuated but not damaged.

