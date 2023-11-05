Dallas police investigating shooting that critically injured security guard

article

Police are looking for the shooter who critically wounded a security guard outside a Dallas business early Sunday morning.

The 911 call came in just after 1 a.m. for a shooting outside a strip mall on Camp Wisdom Road, near Cockrell Hill.

When first responders arrived, they found the security guard had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if they have any leads in the case.

No further details were released as police continue their investigation.