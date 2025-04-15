Dallas school shooting: Lawmakers react to shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins HS

The Brief Lawmakers are reacting to a shooting at a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Fire-Rescue said four people were taken to the hospital from the school, but none have life-threatening injuries. The Texas House held a moment of silence on the House floor Tuesday.



Texas lawmakers are weighing in after a shooting at a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed four people were taken to the hospital from Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Dallas Mayor Pro Temp Tennel Atkins said three of those people were shot, but none had life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

"We don't have a serious injury right now to my knowledge. Pray for the family. Pray for the kids. Pray for the students. And thank God no one is crucially injured," he said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement on the social media platform X.

"I’m deeply troubled to learn that a shooting has taken place at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas. Our schools should never be places of violence," Johnson said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whose district includes the area, also went to X.

"I am heartbroken to learn of yet another shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School—nearly one year after the last," Crocket said. "My prayers are with the students, teachers, and families who are once again forced to live through this nightmare. No child should fear for their life at school. No teacher should have to barricade a classroom door. Let me be clear: this is not normal. This is not acceptable. Guns do not belong in our schools. Every student deserves to learn in a safe environment."

State Rep. Aicha Davis was informed of the shooting while on the Texas House floor Tuesday.

"I’m heartbroken by the news of a shooting in our district. Though I’m on the House Floor, my office and I will continue to monitor this situation closely," Davis said. "Praying for our students, families, faculty and first responders. We will do everything we can to support our community."

Davis informed the other members of the House during Tuesday's session.

"I do sincerely ask for your thoughts and prayers for my community at this time," Davis said. "Along with action to keep our students safe."

The Texas House holds a moment of silence after a shooting at a Dallas high school.

The House then held a moment of silence.