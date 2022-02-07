Dallas renames street in honor of late pastor Karry Wesley

article

The city of Dallas is honoring a pastor and community leader by renaming a street after him.

Part of Kirnwood Drive near Polk Street and Camp Wisdom Road is now named Dr KD Wesley Way.

Dr. Karry D. Wesley was the founding pastor of Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

He led the congregation for three decades before dying in 2019.

He was remembered for his dedication to improving southern Dallas.

"It’s great to have equity in southern Dallas. It’s great to have someone like Dr. Wesley with all the things he did, fighting the pay day laws, economic development opportunities and just helping the city of Dallas as a whole," said Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins.

"Seeing that sign and knowing it’s not going nowhere, man that’s beyond legacy, beyond man. It’s crazy," said Carl Wesley, the late pastor’s son.

Dr KD Wesley Way stretches from South Hampton Road to Indian Ridge.

