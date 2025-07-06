Dallas rallies for Texas flood victims amid ongoing recovery efforts

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott has declared Sunday, July 6, as a "Day of Prayer" in Texas following devastating floods in Central Texas. Two Highland Park ISD students, Lila Bonner and Eloise Peck, were among those killed after floodwaters hit Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas. Officials like Adam Evans of the Arlington Fire Department and Major Phil Swyers of the Kerr County Salvation Army are coordinating aid efforts.



One way people here in Dallas are showing support for the victims and families impacted by the Texas floods is by tying green ribbons on the trees, and they are all over the Highland Park neighborhood.

Governor Greg Abbott declared today a day of prayer, and we know North Texans are sending their prayers in addition to resources to help those in need.

Day of Prayer in Texas

Local perspective:

On Sunday, Governor Abbott declared a day of prayer in Texas.

Dozens of people gathered at Saint Michael's Church in Highland Park for a memorial service. To honor the life of Lila Bonner and pray for her family.

Bonner and her best friend Eloise Peck were both attending Camp Mystic when the devastating flood hit Hunt, Texas. The two didn't survive.

The two were students at Highland Park ISD. The Highland Park community is now showing its support with green ribbons lining the streets.

Aid for recovery efforts

What they're saying:

Adam Evans of the Arlington Fire Department shared that fire crews were deployed to help with recovery efforts. The trained strike team is prepared to assist wherever they're needed.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking. Just to know how many people were affected by this, how many, even North Texans, were affected by this if they had children camping there, or they were on vacation, it's definitely affected our community as well," said Evans.

"That could be filling in at fire stations to running general medical calls, it could be structure fire, it could be search and rescue, basically anything that that area needs us for at the time."

Kerr County Salvation Army

Major Phil Swyers is with the Salvation Army in Kerr County. One of the hardest-hit areas by the floodwaters.

"As the sun has returned, and the rivers have gone down, you know now we're really entering a phase where, you know, we're going to be called on to provide so much more," he said.

Swyers says it's usually the Kerr County Salvation Army coming to the aid when disaster hits. It's hard to take in that it's his community that needs help now.

"It's something new for us, where we're serving our own, and we're dependent on other people coming into our town to assist us, and it's just tragic for my community," he said.

Swyers says volunteers from across the state, including here in the metroplex, have come to help provide food to people, offer support in shelters, and provide donation items.

COURTESY: The Salvation Army

"It's amazing, in the heartbreak that people are experiencing, to see the goodness," said Swyers. "It is a lot of long hours, but we have had a lot of great people who have come to help us in this journey."

Help in recovery efforts

What you can do:

Swyer says the best way to help is to make a monetary donation. You can donate directly to the flood recovery efforts HERE.

The Arlington Fire Department strike team could be deployed for up to 10 or 14 days, and they are prepared to stay for the long haul.