Highland Park United Methodist Church held prayers for Central Texas flood victims, including their members from Camp Mystic, on Saturday.



Two "best friends" from Highland Park are among those who were killed in Central Texas.

Highland Park United Methodist Church opened its doors on Saturday for people praying for the flood victims.

Leaders at the church tell FOX 4 that several of the girls at Camp Mystic are members of the church and Highland Park community.

Camp Mystic is an all-girls camp located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.

Lila Bonner

The family of Lila Bonner confirmed to FOX 4 that she did not survive the flooding.

Bonner had just finished the second grade at Bradfield Elementary.

Eloise Peck

Lila Bonner and Eliose Peck (Source: Missy Peck)

Eloise Peck, who also recently finished the second grade at Bradfield Elementary, was also killed.

Family members shared a photo of Eloise and Lila together at Camp Mystic where they were cabinmates.

What they're saying:

"Eloise was literally friends with everyone. She loved spaghetti but not more than she loved dogs and animals. She passed away with her cabinmate and best friend Lila Bonner who also died. Eloise had a family who loved her fiercely for the 8 years she was with us. Especially her Mommy," her mother, Missy Peck, told FOX 4.

Highland Park ISD on Texas Flooding

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Rockwood released a statement, saying many of its students were affected by the flooding.

Our hearts are heavy following the devastating flood in the Texas Hill Country.

Many of our students were in the area, and our community is heartbroken for the families deeply affected by this tragedy.

In the midst of this pain, we are incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support from our churches, families, and broader community. Your compassion and care have been a source of strength in these difficult hours.

Please continue to keep all those impacted in your thoughts and prayers.

We will share any appropriate updates as they become available, and we remain committed to supporting our students, staff, and families through this challenging time.