Dallas police make 23 arrests in prostitution sting

Dallas police are cracking down on online sex trafficking.

The investigation began with a police report from a neighbor who was concerned that a nearby short-term rental was being used for prostitution.

That investigation has resulted in nearly two dozen arrests.

The 23 arrests come after police first got a tip from a resident in Northwest Dallas.

He was concerned about suspicious activity at a home in his neighborhood near LBJ Freeway and Marsh Lane.

That led Dallas police to start investigating a short-term rental operating in the city back in July.

From there, the investigation led to another short-term rental in Plano.

In September, Sky 4 captured images of furniture being moved out of the short-term rental on Las Palmas Lane after police said it was being used as a brothel.

A neighbor captured a photo of the police activity during the raid.

Police arrested two women at the time, one for aggravated promotion of prostitution, but charges were later dropped against the women.

On Thursday, nearly four months later, Dallas police announced the arrests of 23 people.

They all appear to be men, and range in age from 27 years old to 70 years old.

They are all charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

Dallas Police Department Sergeant Warren Mitchell said the arrests show that it may take time, but Dallas police take tips from residents seriously.

"If you see high traffic going in and out, anything that doesn't look right, whether in this case - sex trafficking or illegal drugs - report that information," he said. "You might not see immediate results, it takes time, undercover officers…it starts with a neighborhood who sees something and then says something."

Police also seized three firearms and $6,000 in cash.

FOX 4 asked if any of the women involved in the operation were victims of sex trafficking.

Sgt. Mitchell said that is still part of the investigation.

None of the arrests appeared to be for any ringleaders of the sex trafficking. Mitchell said more arrests in the case are still possible.

The 23 people arrested are all facing a state jail felony for solicitation of prostitution, which carries a sentence of six months to two years in a state jail facility.

Here is a list of those arrested:

Taylor Burnette, 28

Forest Barber, 70

Mervin Vargas, 37

Christian Garcia, 52

Calvin Middlebrooks 28

Omar Kashu, 27

Dinh Pham, 44

Tuan Nguyen, 50

Jeffrey Clifton, 47

Samuel Torrez, 60

Lavinski Jones, 56

John Ebeniro, 41

Tyler Ramirez, 30

Benjamin Crane, 48

Joshua Music, 47

Celso Gutierrez, 45

Antonio Roa, 58

Dibyendu Mukherjee, 59

Ram Yarlagadda, 46

Michael Hale, 49

Jubin John, 37

Robert Fort, 52

Rehan Sherali, 29