Actor Billy Porter named Honorary Grand Marshal of Dallas Pride Parade

With Pride Month just weeks away, the Dallas Pride Parade named its first-ever Honorary Grand Marshal.

Dallas Pride announced actor and singer Billy Porter will serve as the grand marshal for the June 2nd parade.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Billy Porter accepts an award during the 19th Annual Voices Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Porter has won an Emmy, Grammy and two Tonys in his career.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy Porter to Dallas Pride," said Sherrell Cross, executive director of Dallas Pride, in a statement. "He symbolized the spirit of unity, pride and resilience within the LGBTQ+ community, and will undoubtedly electrify audiences with his spirit and sparkle."

The Dallas Pride Parade in Fair Park is one of the largest pride events in Texas, with thousands expected to attend.

The parade will be held Sunday, June 2.

More than 150 floats, bands and groups will march from the Coliseum to the Hall of State.

The mile-long event kicks off at 2 p.m. and ends with a festival in Fair Park.