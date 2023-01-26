Police identify gunman killed in shootout with Dallas officers

The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the gunman killed in Wednesday's shootout with police along with the condition of the officer who was wounded.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff.

Officers were trying to serve a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old Joey Fraire. They found him in a car.

Police say the driver of the car got out as ordered, but Friaire fired shots and police returned fire.

An officer was shot in the foot and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Fraire was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FOX 4 has learned that he was wanted for an October murder in Farmers Branch.