Dallas police shut down fake paper tag operation

Dallas police said a tip led them to arrest a man for making phony temporary paper license plates.

Officers reportedly found $3,000 in cash and fake tags at a building on Sunnyvale Street in east Oak Cliff, near Overton Boulevard and Illinois Avenue.

They arrested 43-year-old Wayland Wright and said he admitted printing the tags. He’s now charged with tampering with a government record with intent to defraud.

Police said the paper tags are being used to avoid paying registration fees and, in some cases, to cover up crimes. It's a problem state leaders have been trying to correct.

Tipsters can fake tags by calling the Dallas Police Department’s auto theft unit at 214-671-3535.

