Third suspect charged in connection to shooting of Dallas officer

Police have made another arrest in connection to the shooting of an undercover police officer earlier this month.

17-year-old D'Adrian Starling was charged with evading arrest after running from police on March 14.

Starling was in a car with the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Jaheart Nickelberry, who police described as a "known gang member."

Investigators say that Nickelberry was driving recklessly in a blue Camaro and noticed that the undercover officer was following them.

Nickelberry did a U-turn and shot at Officer Tyler Morris' car five times, hitting him once in the hip, according to police.

Police chased the Camaro for about 10 minutes before it pulled into an apartment complex off Chesterfield.

DPD says three of the six people inside the car ran; Nickelberry, Starling and a 15-year-old female.

Starling and the 15-year-old face evading arrest charges.

Nickelberry faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

Police say more charges could be filed in connection to other crimes earlier in the night.

At last update, Morris remains in the hospital in stable condition.