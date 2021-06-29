Dallas police seize known street racing car after finding drugs, driver passed out

article

Dallas police arrested a man and seize a car they said is known to be used for illegal street racing.

Officers with the North Central Neighborhood Patrol Office said they found the vehicle parked with a male passed out inside.

They also found a gun, about a kilogram of meth and more than $4,000 in cash in the car.

Dangerous street racing and stunting incidents have continued to be a problem in Dallas, with the number of complaints doubling between 2019 and 2020.

Dallas and other major cities lobbied to get a bill through the Texas Legislature that makes it easier for law enforcement to seize a vehicle involved in street racing if the driver causes a death, if the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs or if the driver has multiple racing offenses.

RELATED: Bill aimed at ending street racing and stunting passes Texas Senate

Dallas police have also stepped up patrols and are testing out speed bumps and other detractors on the roads where there’s been the most activity.

RELATED: Dallas police continuing to up patrols and trying new approaches to stop street racing, stunting

Advertisement

Police did not release the name of the suspect or say what charges he is facing.