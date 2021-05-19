Dallas police continuing to up patrols and trying new approaches to stop street racing, stunting

Every weekend, Dallas police step up patrols and respond faster to complaints about street racing and stunting.

It was a problem that skyrocketed in Dallas during the pandemic.

And they're still working on some other tools to help when officers aren't around.

They're testing out speed bumps and other detractors on roads where there's been the most activity.

It’s something a few other cities have tried, but it's unclear if it will actually work.

Southeast and southwest patrol have gotten about 1,000 street racing calls this year.

Police have already been out on weekends to hand out tickets and arrest people.

Now they’re hoping some tools on the streets will help them out.

Last year, Dallas PD said it got a record number of complaints, doubling between 2019 and 2020.

"That's going to be an ongoing problem there," said Stan Masters, who lives in an area that has street stunting problems.

Last weekend alone, Dallas police wrote more than 100 tickets, towed 24 cars, and arrested 16 people.

"On the weekends, we have anywhere from 45-55 officers out there working aggressively to take enforcement action," DPD Lt. Christopher Jaquez said.

Dallas police are working on new methods, in addition to increased patrol.

At the intersection of Botham Jean Boulevard and Forest Avenue in South Dallas, the city installed multiple speed humps to prevent cars from doing donuts and other dangerous activity.

In West Dallas, police are trying a different approach by adding multiple reflectors at the intersection of Singleton and Bernal.

Right now these are just ideas that are being tested out, and police admit these detractors could just send spectators and drivers to other locations.

"I think it’s going to have to be a combination of both, the speed humps, reflectors and continued police enforcement action.

Masters said he is happy police are trying out new ideas.

The question is, whether these new actions will make any difference.

Police said a lot of people participating in this activity aren’t even from Dallas, and some of the arrests have been repeat offenders.