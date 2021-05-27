Bill aimed at ending street racing and stunting passes Texas Senate

A Texas bill expected to be signed into law could help put an end to dangerous street racing.

It’s not an understatement to say street racing and stunt driving is a growing problem in North Texas.

In Dallas, complaints doubled between 2019 and 2020.

Now, street racers have something to lose if they are caught – their cars.

The Texas Senate passed a bill that makes it easier for law enforcement to seize a vehicle involved in street racing if the driver causes a death, if the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs or if the driver has multiple racing offenses.

Dallas and other major cities lobbied to get the bill passed.

It already passed the House and Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign it.

"We have had some discussion on this floor about racing and street exhibitions and the dangers that they are presenting and how popular they have become in our state, leading to a lot of problems. With the police and death in our communities," said State Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican from Houston.

State Rep. John Turner of Dallas authored the bill and Sen. Huffman sponsored it in the Senate.

Advertisement

If signed by the governor, the bill becomes a law effective Sept. 1.