Dallas police seek murder suspect

Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month.

Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police.

Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous.

The fatal shooting happened in the 3400 block of Navajo Drive. Wright was found with a gunshot wound after being pulled from a truck that was involved in a crash. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on Jobe is asked to call 911 or call homicide Det. Jeff Loeb at (214) 790-3702 or email him at jeff.loeb@dallascityhall.com.