Second person arrested for 5-year-old Dallas boy’s death
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Ulysses Kizzee, 74, was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child by omission.
Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams after her son, Zamaurian Kizzee, was found dead with signs of physical abuse.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Williams later admitted to hitting the little boy in the head and abdomen with a closed fist on the day that he died. She also admitted the physical abuse happened on a daily basis.
Williams is charged with causing serious bodily injury to the child. Those charges could be upgraded.
Child Protective Services said it does have a history with the family.
Five other children – ages 7, 6, 3, 1 and 3-months – were removed from the home and placed in foster care, CPS said.