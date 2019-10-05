Dallas police search for murder suspect after shooting

Dallas police are searching for a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed at the Atera Apartments Friday night.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. when witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a silver car speeding out of the parking lot.

Witnesses directed police to the victim, and officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots in the apartment complex parking lot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No one is in custody at this time. Witnesses said the vehicle fleeing the scene was a silver four-door sedan.