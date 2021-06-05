Dallas police release bodycam video of shootout between murder suspect and officers

Bodycam video has been released from Wednesday's shootout between Dallas police and a murder suspect.

The footage shows DPD and U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant.

That's when they said 28-year-old Julio Guerrero hid in some bushes outside and fired at officers.

Guerrero then barricaded himself inside of a home for more than eight hours, before surrendering.

No officers were hurt.

Dallas police say Guerrero was wanted in a series of shootings, including a murder in early May outside the Tiger Cabaret in Far East Dallas.