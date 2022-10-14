Dallas police have charged Mayra Rebollar with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the fatal crash on Tuesday night that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

Police said Rebollar was traveling in the wrong direction on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas when she crashed into Arellano's SUV while he was driving to work. The crash pushed the Arellano's SUV into oncoming traffic. It was then hit by an 18-wheeler and rolled several times.

The 25-year-old officer died the next day at the hospital.

Rebollar is still hospitalized and has not been arraigned on the charge.

On Friday, police escorted Arellano's body from the Medical Examiner's office to Restland Funeral Home on Greenville Avenue.

Mourners have stopped by the Northwest Patrol Division to place flowers on one of the patrol cars Officer Arellano would drive.

Arellano leaves behind a girlfriend and infant son, parents and a twin brother, who is also a Dallas police officer.

Funeral arrangements for Arellano are in the works.