Wrong-way driver critically injures Dallas police officer

An off-duty Dallas police officer was badly hurt in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

The officer was on his way to work just before midnight Tuesday when he was hit on Spur 408 at Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas.

Investigators believe a wrong-way driver hit the front left portion of the officer's SUV, pushing it into oncoming traffic. The officer's SUV was then hit by an 18-wheeler and rolled several times.

The Dallas Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His name has not yet been released.

The wrong-way driver was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

The accident comes just hours after two other Dallas police officers were injured in a crash during a chase. Their injuries are not life-threatening.