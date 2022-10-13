Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash mourned, memorial placed outside police substation

article

A police cruiser has been placed in front of the Dallas police substation where Officer Jacob Arellano worked.

The 25-year-old officer died Wednesday after being hit by a wrong-way driver while on the way to work.

Police said the suspected drunken driver was traveling in the wrong direction on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas.

Officer Jacob Arellano

She survived the crash and is hospitalized in serious condition. Her name has not yet been released.

Mourners have stopped by the Northwest Patrol Division to place flowers on one of the patrol cars Officer Arellano would drive.

"The first responders, the police, the firemen, they give so much. They give everything. They are needlessly taken away from us. It just, it just breaks your heart," said Bruce Perlstien, who visited the memorial on Thursday.

Officer Arellano leaves behind a girlfriend and their infant son.

His twin brother also works for the Dallas Police Department.