Dallas police officer facing two capital murder charges fired after internal investigation

The Dallas police officer facing two capital murder charges was fired on Tuesday after an internal investigation.

Bryan Riser "engaged in adverse conduct when he was arrested for two counts of Capital Murder," the department said in a statement.

DPD said Chief Eddie Garcia terminated Riser during a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Arrest documents say Riser orchestrated a murder for hire plot — putting out two successful hits on a man and a woman — in 2017. Three men were arrested and charged with capital murder. Police say one of them came forward in 2019 accusing Riser of hiring them for the jobs.

Riser will be allowed to appeal his firing under civil service rules.

RELATED:

Dallas police officer arrested on two capital murder charges

Advertisement

Arrested Dallas police officer likely had accomplices, investigators say