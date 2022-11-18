Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one of its own officers on Friday.
Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by DPD and charged with aggravated assault.
Heims has been with Dallas police since Sept. 2013 and currently works for the Southeast Patrol Division.
Officer Heims has been placed on administrative leave while the Department of Internal Affairs investigates.