Dallas Police looking for new ways to keep over 300 Flock cameras operational as state funding ends

The Brief Dallas Police say they are not deactivating 321 Flock cameras funded by the State of Texas after initially saying they would cancel them earlier this month. The department says it is exploring funding opportunities to allow the cameras to remain operational. State funding for the cameras ended today. Dallas City Council previously voted to keep 300 city-funded Flock cameras operational as a statewide and nationwide debate grows about privacy concerns over the cameras.



The Dallas Police Department has reversed course and said it will not deactivate over 300 Flock cameras that lost state funding on Tuesday.

Instead, they're looking for new funding for the controversial cameras as another North Texas city will vote on canceling their contract with Flock.

Dallas Police keeping Flock cameras

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 4, Dallas Police say they have not deactivated or canceled the 321 state-funded Flock cameras in the city.

State funding for the Flock cameras was due to expire today on September 15. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to pause funding on the cameras on September 1.

Dallas Police say the department is exploring new funding means to allow the Flock cameras to remain operational, and that the matter is under review by the City Attorney's Office.

The 321 Flock cameras are currently still operational despite the end of state grant funding.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Dallas Police tells FOX 4 that, due to DPD's contract with Flock, the department must give Flock a 10-day notice of cancellation, but has yet to send that notice.

The spokesperson said the department still supports the use of automated license plate readers.

"The proof is in the stats as our primary investigative tool," Alison Hudson with Dallas Police tells FOX 4.

Alison Hudson

"We're using that technology to solve homicides, robberies, business robberies, assaults, and motor vehicle investigations," Hudson continued. "So we use the technology pretty much for everything that we do."

Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, who has been a vocal critic of the cameras, had no comment when asked by FOX 4 about Dallas Police attempting to keep their Flock cameras operational.

Flock camera controversy

Local perspective:

Earlier this month, Dallas City Council opted to keep their $1.5 million contract with Flock, ensuring 300 city-funded Flock cameras will remain operational. Only three city council members voted to cancel the contract.

However, many other cities in North Texas have opted to cancel their contract with Flock amidst a nationwide privacy debate concerning the cameras' abilities to read license plates.

Wylie recently voted to end their contract with the company. Hood County voted to remove the three Flock cameras under its jurisdiction earlier in August. Princeton Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr., last week, called on city council to reconsider using cameras that were obtained through a state grant program.

Dallas County has had issues with vandalism and damage to its Flock cameras.

What's next:

Tonight, Carrollton City Council will vote on canceling their contract with Flock Safety that would end the use of 82 Flock cameras in the city.

Dallas Police tells FOX 4 they will send a notice of cancellation to Flock if they are unable to find external funding.